« When we ran in the elections, we said that would even get the moon and the sun from the sky » .

MP Kamchybek Joldoshbayev at a meeting of Parliament, February 2, 2017.

« What have you done besides sale of donkeys to China? » .

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov to the head of State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Kalysbek Zhumakanov at a meeting of Parliament, February 1, 2017.